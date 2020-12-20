Ozark Half-Wit Statue obtained for restoration project

Lake Sun Staff

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

Summer USA announces that after years in storage, the Ozark Half-Wit Statue has been sent for restoration. It was picked up by the American Giants restoration team for the trip to their repair shop in Franklin County, Illinois. The statue was taken down in 2013 after some separation at the waist posed a hazard. The Half-Wit stood directly across the street from the now restored Ozark Indian statue, but he has been in storage for the past 7 years. Plans are to resurrect him at his former location. The restoration is expected to take several months, but the store hopes to have him standing proud on the Bagnell Dam Strip once more next summer season.

American Giants engineered the restoration of the “Injun Joe” in 2016, but they haven't always been in the business. Joel Baker, the company’s founder, was awestruck by a giant Muffler Man statue in 2011 while in Florida. It was one of the hundreds of fiberglass statues found throughout the United States used in the 1960s as roadside advertisements. Baker was hooked and soon began searching for the Muffler Men all over the US, documenting his hunt on a YouTube Channel. The popularity of the channel spurred Baker to begin restoring the statues as well.

The Ozark Half-Wit Muffler Man, also known as the Happy Half Wit style advertising is modeled after Alfred Newman from Mad Magazine. He was known as a comic relief among other usually stern-appearing Muffler Men. The Lake of the Ozarks Half-Wit, known locally as "Country Bumpkin," stood at Dogpatch for 40 years, across from the Indian Muffler Man "Injun Joe" statue, and was produced by International Fiberglass in California. The Dogpatch owners purchased him to advertise their mini-golf, with the original purchase price of Half-Wit statues costing $1860 in 1966. Few Happy Half Wits are still in existence.