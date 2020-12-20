SUBSCRIBE NOW
Optimist Club of Camdenton donates to Camdenton R-III Education Foundation

Submitted
Pictured with the Camdenton Education Foundation members are Optimist Club members Lorraine Hilliard, David Reinke, and Bill Henderson.

The Optimist Club of Camdenton recently made a very generous monetary donation to the Camdenton R-III School District Education Foundation to provide for the students of the Camdenton District. The Optimist Club, whose motto is, “Friend of the Youth,” asked that the money be utilized for kid-friendly nutrition to assure they have enough to eat on weekends and over holidays as well as money for the Lake Area Ministries Benevolence’s Sue’s Shoes Closet. 