Morgan County R-II’s Nicole Whitfield named 2020 MSTA Unsung Hero

Nicole Whitfield of Morgan County R-II School District was recognized as one of the 27 Unsung Heroes of MSTA for 2020. The recipients are chosen by the Missouri State Teachers Association member service coordinators from among the approximately 45,000 members.

Nicole Whitfield has been in education for 19 years and is the Instructional Technologv Coordinator for the Morgan County R-II School District.

The award recognizes those who have made a substantive yet unrecognized contribution.

MSTA and its mission to advocate for and empower public educators so they can teach. These recipients are admired for their courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities. MSTA Executive Director Bruce Moe says these individuals are often those who are behind the scenes.

"We're delighted to highlight those who have taken the extra step, often unnoticed, to serve beyond the extraordiassy ways all our educators have done this year. These Unsung Heroes deserve our thanks for helping school children, each other and our association."

The Missouri State Teachers Association is the largest education organization in the state, with more than 45,000 members and nearly 165 years of service to Missouri educators. The association's headquarters is in Columbia, Mo., with regional member service coordinators throughout the state. MSTA has no national affiliation.