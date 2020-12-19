Taking a drive to see the many lake light displays

Lake Sun Staff

There are still plenty of opportunities to get into the holiday spirit around the lake. One of the best, and cheapest, way to do so is to take a tour of one of the many Christmas light displays in the area. You don’t even have to get out of the car. Each park is free and opens every night this season. Here’s a list of your best options:

Enchanted Village of Lights

The largest drive-through holiday light park in the Lake area is open each night until January 2. The City of Laurie hosts the annual display in the 27-acre Hillbilly Fairground. Thousands of twinkling lights, festive displays and moving displays are set up throughout the park. The light park is free but donations are accepted.

Carriage rides are being offered December 18, 19 and 26 from 5:30-9 p.m. Cost is $10/adult, kids 10 and under are free. Call Barbara at 573-569-0440 for more information and to RSVP.

Shrine of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church

Located in Laurie, the Shrine illuminates it’s property for the holidays. Open through January 10 each night at dark. Directional signs will lead you through the property as you drive through.

Christmas in the Park

The Eldon Christmas Committee hosts the annual Christmas in the Park at Rock Island Park. The community sponsors lighted trees which are on display through the season.

Osage Beach Light Park

The City of Osage Beach hosts a drive-through holiday light display each year at the city park. Displays light up the path from through December 31. Free and open daily.

Versailles Unity Circle of Lights

The city of Versailles lights up its city park through January 1. The park is located at the junction of Highways 5 and 53. Lighted and animated displays are set up for people to drive through and enjoy. Admission is free.