Daybreak Rotary Club awards grant to Camdenton Looking Good program

Camdenton R-III

Christmas came early to students in need. Lake Ozarks Daybreak Rotary Club recently awarded a grant to the Camdenton R-III School District’s Looking Good program. The Looking Good program helps to meet the need of children within the district. This program was implemented in 1989 for the Camdenton R-III School District. The Looking Good program supports the school by supplying funds and new clothes to help when students might need a change of clothing during the regular school day, a jacket in cold weather, or shoes for recess or PE. For more information on the Looking Good program please contact Camdenton R-III School District Volunteer Services/Community Relations Director Joi Dickemann at 573-346-9243.