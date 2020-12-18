Shoreline Realty Inc announces new location.

Submitted

Shoreline Realty Inc is excited to announce their new location. Located at 100 Brook Lane in Laurie Missouri, next to Chance's R and Phillips 66 on Highway 5.

Shoreline Realty is one of the largest independently owned real estate companies at the Lake of the Ozarks, and consists of 10 agents, two of whom are with Shoreline Realty holding company.

Vinita and John, originally from Kansas City had moved to the lake area in 1989 and started in real estate in Laurie Missouri. In the mid-90's they returned back to Kansas City, both working for J.D. Reece on the Plaza for 4 1/2 years. They missed the lake and lifestyle of the lake, so they returned back to the lake area in 1998 and opened Shoreline Realty Inc in Laurie Missouri. They say opening the business is one of the best moves they ever made. They love their agents like family and provide professional services, helping each client along their journey finding the right fit for them.

Shoreline Realty strives on referrals, and their agents service to provide residential, farmland, commercial, investment, development and condo properties listings. Finding the perfect fit for those first home buyers or second home living and helping those listing their home. Everything we touch turns to SOLD!

What makes Shoreline Realty successful is the fact that the company is family oriented and all the agents work together as a team. Over 30 years broker experience, their knowledge of the lake area strives to continue with professional positive informative, trustworthy, comfortable with each and every transaction. Vinita Stathopoulos says, "Our goal is to always provide excellent and professional service to all clients and customers from initial meeting to completion. We walk every customer through their journey from A-Z to sell their home or buy. We strive to treat each client as they'd like to be treated. Come see our new location!"