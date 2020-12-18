SUBSCRIBE NOW
Keller Williams donates winter gear to Camdenton R-III

Submitted
Camdenton R-III
Karen Schulte and Lyn Hague from Keller Williams Real Estate along with Assistant Superintendent Dr. Julie K. Dill.

Keller Williams Real Estate blessed the Camdenton R-III District with hats, gloves, and socks. They also made a $500 donation to the district to be used for our students who are experiencing homelessness. These funds will help students with needed clothing, food supplies, hygiene materials, medicine, and/or medical/dental visit co-pays. This is the third year in a row that Keller Williams has gifted the district with wonderful support for our students. Karen Schulte and Lyn Hague, representing Keller Williams Real Estate, presented these holiday blessings today to Dr. Julie K. Dill, Assistant Superintendent of the Camdenton R-III School District.

The winter gear donated to the school district.