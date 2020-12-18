Keller Williams donates winter gear to Camdenton R-III

Submitted

Camdenton R-III

Keller Williams Real Estate blessed the Camdenton R-III District with hats, gloves, and socks. They also made a $500 donation to the district to be used for our students who are experiencing homelessness. These funds will help students with needed clothing, food supplies, hygiene materials, medicine, and/or medical/dental visit co-pays. This is the third year in a row that Keller Williams has gifted the district with wonderful support for our students. Karen Schulte and Lyn Hague, representing Keller Williams Real Estate, presented these holiday blessings today to Dr. Julie K. Dill, Assistant Superintendent of the Camdenton R-III School District.