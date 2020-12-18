Higher Grounds Coffee House moves into former Funky Buffalo location in Camdenton

In June, as many businesses were in the middle of creating plans to survive a hard year, Camdenton lost one of its staple small businesses when the Funky Buffalo announced its closure. The cafe sold a number of coffee drinks, food selections and a section dedicated to local art and creations. Now, as 2020 comes to an end, the location has found a new business to take its place and bring back what was left behind.

Melva Shields, a retired Stoutland School District administrative worker, tried to retire but decided she would instead find her next calling. She wanted to create a spot where people could be together and have a conversation, and the idea of a coffee shop came to mind immediately.

“I love people and I love to talk to people,” Shields said. “I wanted to buy a place where people could come together and gather and be able to hold a fellowship and enjoy each other’s company.”

Shields initially wanted to open a location closer to her Richland home, but the process of building from the ground up was daunting. Her husband happened to be friends with the previous owners of the Funky Buffalo and decided to give them a call for some pointers. The call led to a suggestion to buy the building and the equipment inside to get a head start. Shields took the offer and moved her vision inside.

Higher Grounds Coffee House held its grand opening on December 12 to a packed crowd. Higher Grounds currently has 10 workers, three of whom are full time. Funny enough, Shields says she doesn’t even like to drink coffee and had to find someone who could take over that end of the shop. Shields focuses on running the pastries and food side of the business and hired Christina Hanlon to be her barista, alongside some others.

The coffee shop has just about any common coffee drink you can think of alongside a selection of bubble teas. They also offer a range of pastries and food specials from strawberry cream waffles to meatballs. Shields says you will find new options all the time.

Another source of inspiration for Shields is her faith and Christian beliefs. Though she wants any patron to come in and feel welcome, the concept of Higher Grounds was based in her faith. Shields says that she wants Christian people to come and hold their fellowship.

“I feel like God has blessed me with everything that we went through to get here,” Shields said.

With so many people having faced such a difficult year in 2020, Shields hopes to move into 2021 as a location that people can come and be at peace. She has made an effort to keep the interior design of Higher Grounds homey and wants patrons to be comforted as they enjoy a beverage or plate of food.

“Come on in, sit down, has a pastry or a sandwich and just enjoy yourself. That’s why we’re here,” Shields said.

Higher Grounds Coffee House can be found at 498 W US-54 Camdenton, MO 65020.