Major changes in the works for several Highway 54 intersections between Lake Ozark and Eldon

Dan Field

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

Some major changes are in the works for several intersections between Lake Ozark and Eldon along Highway 54 as part of a safety improvement project announced by MoDOT.

MoDOT is inviting nearby residents and travelers to share their thoughts. For more information and updates about this project call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.

It’s for safety

The Missouri Department of Transportation says safety improvements will be made to several intersections between the Cole County line and Lake Ozark. Traffic along this stretch of roadway averages around 20,000 vehicles per day. Intersections receiving updates were identified as safety risks through a road safety audit and in-depth analysis of the corridor. MoDOT also held several meetings with a local advisory group made up of local leaders to discuss residents’ concerns and possible solutions.

Changes at each location could include the installation of J-turns which eliminate the need for drivers to cross lanes of traffic at right angles, as well as new or extended turning, acceleration and deceleration lanes.

Work will require individual lane closures and some intersection closures in order for construction to be completed safely. MoDOT will alert travelers and local residents of any closures ahead of time.

The project will be completed by a contractor for MoDOT and is scheduled to be awarded in the spring of 2021. Work is expected to begin in the summer and be completed the following year.

Motorists and area residents can find more details, ask questions or provide feedback on this project by visiting modot.org/Miller54Intersections. The online public comment period is open through Dec. 24.

Project Details

When: The project is scheduled to begin in 2021. Construction is expected to be completed by Summer, 2022.

Cost: The estimated cost is $6.2 million.

Work Taking Place: A variety of safety improvements will be made at several Hioghway 54 intersections. For full details click on each location on the project map or click here for project diagrams of each location. Primary locations are identified by blue markers. Secondary work, pending available funding based on the awarded bid for the project, are marked in green. Diagrams of proposed work are available upon request using the form below.

Traffic Impact: At least one lane will be open in each direction of Highway 54 and connecting roadways. The project will require various lane and crossover closures while work takes place. MoDOT will update drivers and local residents of any closures ahead of time through digital signs, social media and news releases.

Project descriptions

Lakeland Road Intersection

- Removal of paved median crossing

- New right-turn lane onto Lakeland Road

- New westbound acceleration lane onto Highway 54

Highway V Intersection

- New eastbound acceleration lane onto Highway 54

Walnut Grove Road Intersection

- New westbound right turn deceleration lane onto Walnut Grove Road

Howser Road Intersection

- New westbound J-turn west of Howser Road with acceleration and deceleration lanes

- New westbound acceleration/deceleration lane between Allen Road and Howser Road

Allen Road/Bear Lake Road Intersection

- Construction of eastbound J-turn with acceleration and deceleration lanes

- New eastbound right-turn deceleration lane onto Allen Road

- New westbound right-turn deceleration lane onto Allen Road/Bear Lake Road

- New westbound acceleration/deceleration lane between Allen Road and Houser Road

Copperhead Road Intersection

- Widened, tapered approach onto Copperhead Road

County Road 54-60/Tolwood Road Intersection (Secondary Work)

- New westbound right-turn deceleration lane onto County Road 54-60

- Median crossing widened for eastbound left-turn deceleration lane onto County Road 54-60

County Road 54-60, Tolwood Road Intersection

- Construction of eastbound deceleration lane onto Tolwood Road

- Addition of westbound deceleration lane to the median onto Tolwood Road

Mt. Carmel Road, Jamie Lane and Midway Road Intersection

- Removal of paved median

- Construction of J-turns with acceleration and deceleration lanes

- Construction of westbound deceleration lanes onto Jamie Lane

- Construction of eastbound deceleration lane onto Midway Road