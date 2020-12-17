Lake healthcare workers to receive COVID vaccine first, public access still to be determined

With COVID vaccines being administered around the country, local residents have started to wonder when it will be available at the lake. Though supply for the vaccine nationwide is still minimal, health departments across the lake area have confirmed that initial shipments will be coming soon.

Bee Dampier, Camden County Health Department Administrator, confirmed that the county will be an approved site for the vaccine. The county will be giving first doses to frontline healthcare workers and will then follow the tiered schedule the CDC has set. Due to a lack of ultra-frozen storage, the county will receive the Moderna vaccine.

As of December 15, Missouri is expected to receive 105,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine if it also receives federal clearance. An expert panel is set to review the Moderna vaccine Thursday.

As for when the public will have access to the vaccine, it is still too early to say. Dampier says this will ultimately be decided by the supply received and how quickly they are able to move through the CDC tiers.

Michael Herbert, Miller County Health Department Administrator, says that Walgreens and CVS have the federal contract to vaccinate the long term care facilities. He says that it will be several weeks before the Miller County Health Center will have a role in this effort.

“We are still awaiting guidance from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services when the vaccine will be accessible by the general public,” Herbet said.

Jennifer Bethurem, Vice President of Public Relations and Marketing at Lake Regional Health System, says the hospital is preparing to vaccinate caregivers as soon as the vaccine is delivered to the hospital.

“We do not have our vaccine yet, but we expect to be in the next wave of hospitals that will receive the vaccine this month, “ Bethurem said.

As of Wednesday, these were the current COVID numbers across the lake area:

Camden County reported Dec. 11 that they had reached 2,924 total cases since March, 441 people with active COVID cases and 58 deaths related to the illness.

Miller County reported Dec. 10 that they had reached 1,887 total cases since March, 128 people with active COVID cases, 10 current hospitalizations and 43 deaths related to the illness.

Morgan County reported Dec. 15 that they had reached 1,364 total cases since March, 81 people with active COVID cases, 5 current hospitalizations and 26 deaths related to the illness.