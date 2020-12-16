Morgan County accident at Highway 50 results in two injuries

Lake Sun Staff

An accident on Highway 50, just east of Old Route 50 in Morgan County, resulted in a pair of injuries Wednesday morning.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that 34-year-old Jorge Ipinia of Sedalia lost control of a westbound 1999 Ford F250 that was hauling a trailer, due to the road conditions at the time. The trailer proceeded to swerve into the oncoming eastbound lane of a 2001 Chrysler Town and Country being driven by 38-year-old Emily Edwards of Columbia, who struck the trailer.

Edwards was seriously injured and transported by ambulance to Bothwell Hospital. Ipina had minor injuries and was also transported to Bothwell Hospital by ambulance.

The Chrysler Town and Country was totaled and towed from the scene and the Ford F250 was minorly damaged and towed from the scene as well.