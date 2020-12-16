Eldon man injured after vehicle overturns at Highway 54 and Route W

Lake Sun Staff

An Eldon man was injured Wednesday morning after his vehicle overturned at Highway 54 and Route W in Miller County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 31-year-old Jordan Grisham was westbound in a 2006 Jeep Commander when he swerved to avoid slow moving traffic at a stoplight. Grisham traveled off the left side of the roadway where the jeep overturned. Grisham was reported to be wearing a safety device and taken by Lake Ozark Ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital to treat minor injuries.

The Jeep Commander was totaled and towed from the scene.