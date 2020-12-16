Classic Country Jamboree raises $13,000 for SFCC-Lake of the Ozarks scholarships

Submitted

Members of the Genuine Country Music Association (GCMA) recently presented a check for $13,000 to the State Fair Community College Foundation to fund scholarships for students attending SFCC-Lake of the Ozarks (SFCC-LOZ). The money was raised at the eighth annual Classic Country Jamboree on Oct. 18 in the Exhibition Center at Lodge of Four Seasons in Lake Ozark.

“I am so grateful to the GCMA, and all of those who worked so hard, especially John and Lynn Farrell, to make this gift possible,” said Dr. Joanna Anderson, SFCC president. “The donations from the Genuine Country Music Association help make college a reality for students at the Lake of the Ozarks.”

In 2019, John and Lynn Farrell, organizers of the GCMA and owners of John Farrell Real Estate Company, were presented the Award of Distinction from the Missouri Community College Association, for their continued support of State Fair Community College at Lake of the Ozarks.

Over the last eight years, the GCMA event has raised over $100,000 for its endowed scholarship.