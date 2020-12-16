Camdenton officers arrest man who forced his way into woman's apartment

Provided

Camdenton Police

Press Release:

On December 15, 2020 at approx. 12:55 pm., officers with the Camdenton Police Department responded to the area of Whispering Pines Apartments on a well-being check.

The reporting person stated they were talking with a friend on the phone who lives at Whispering Pines Apartments, During the conversation, there was a knock at her friends' door and upon her answering the door, she screamed, and the phone call was disconnected.

When the officers arrived, they located a distraught female standing in a doorway of her apartment. Upon approaching the female, the officers brought her out of the residence and was informed there was someone inside her apartment. The officers entered the apartment and located a male subject who was immediately detained.

During the investigation, officers learned the victim had answered her door and the male subject forced himself into her apartment. The victim told the Officers she had been in an abusive relationship with the male about 10 months prior and had moved from the St. Louis area to Camdenton to get away from him. After receiving this information, the male subject was arrested and taken to the Camden County Detention Center pending charges.

This investigation is all ongoing. More details will be released once the investigation is complete.