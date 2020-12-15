Rep. Rocky Miller stands by decision on electoral vote rejection

Lake Sun Staff

Lake area state Rep. Rocky Miller stands by his decision not to bring a Republican-lead controversial resolution calling for Congress to reject the electoral votes for the presidential election from swing states unless there is a full and fair investigation to the House Rules-Legislative Oversight Committee Chairman for a hearing before moving on to the full House. Miller chairs the rules committee. The move by Miller, who is also a Republican, blocks the way for the resolution to make it to the house for a vote.

All six swing states electoral college votes went to President-elect Joe Biden.

The resolution, Missouri HR2, was heard and passed by a 6-3 vote in committee on Monday.

The resolution was sponsored by State Rep. Justin Hill. Rudy Guiliani, a staunch supporter and attorney for President Donald Trump, supported passage of the resolution during the hearing that lasted three hours.

Miller drew fire from some lake area Republicans who questioned if declining to hear the resolution in the rules committee was the legacy he wanted to leave in his final days in office. Miller said he is fine with his legacy, pointing out that the resolution, even if passed by the House would have no legal standing.

In a press release, Miller stated he wanted to thank Hill for bringing the resolution to the House but stood by his decision.

“Confidence in our elections is important to the process of government. That confidence has been shaken and we need to regain it. As Representative Hill stated, investigations are ongoing in these states, and they should continue,” Miller said. “The reason for most House Resolutions is to bring to light certain subjects and carry no force of law. Under normal circumstances, I welcome these to be fully discussed, if they make it to the House Floor, however we are not in normal circumstances. We are in the midst of a health and financial crisis and we should be extra diligent in our decisions.”

Miller said he believes that the additional publicity that would be gained beyond the filing and committee hearing is outweighed by the cost, both directly and indirectly and health risk.

“Therefore, I hope that our confidence in our elections is regained and glad a light from Missouri has been shown on this distrust, but I will not be having a Rules Committee meeting on this Resolution,” he said.