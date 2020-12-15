Lodge of the Four Seasons, Club at Porto Cima appoint Robin Graf as Chief Operating Officer, General Manager

Provided

The Lodge of Four Seasons and The Club at Porto Cima in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri recently appointed Robin Graf to serve as Chief Operating Officer and General Manager. Graf will oversee operations at both The Lodge of Four Seasons, a 358-room luxury resort property with 36 holes of golf, an award-winning spa and marina; as well as The Club at Porto Cima, a private facility with an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Design, a 17,000 square-foot clubhouse and a Yacht Club.

A proven hospitality industry leader with 30-years of experience, Graf specializes in operations, building extraordinarily successful teams and revenue generation. Prior to his arrival to Lake of the Ozarks, Graf served as the Regional Director of Operations for Provident Hotels and Resorts. Before Provident, he was the Vice President of Operations Hawaii, New Zealand, Saipan for Castle Resort & Hotels. Graf spent several decades leading resort and hotel operations at properties across the Hawaiian Islands, including the Kauai Beach Resort in Kauai and Waikoloa Beach Marriott on the Island of Hawaii.

“Robin is a recognized hospitality industry leader and someone we are thrilled to have at the helm of our Lake of the Ozarks properties,” said Rob DeMore, president, Troon Privé. “His experience managing destination resorts, while enhancing service standards and operations will prove valuable at both The Lodge of Four Seasons and The Club at Porto Cima.”

Graf is a military veteran having served six years in the United States Air Force after graduating with a degree in Aviation Management from Southern Illinois University. He also holds a degree in Physical Education from California State University Northridge where he competed on the University’s cross country team.

Troon has managed The Club at Porto Cima since December 2016, and The Lodge of Four Seasons since January 2018. In addition to being the world’s largest golf management company, Troon manages a variety of high-end, luxury resorts and residence clubs around the world, including Pronghorn Resort in Bend, Oregon; The Inn at Entrada in St. George, Utah; and The Rocks in Scottsdale, Ariz.

About The Lodge of Four Seasons

The Lodge of Four Seasons was founded in 1964 by Harold Koplar, father of current owner, Susan (Koplar) Brown and is regarded a major destination resort in Missouri and the Midwest. Set on 350 peaceful waterfront acres, The Lodge offers more than 60,000 square feet of meeting space, five unique dining experiences, four swimming pools, a full service marina and the nationally recognized Spa Shiki. The Lodge’s golf offerings include The Cove, an 18-hole, par-71 Robert Trent Jones, Sr. design and The Ridge, an 18-hole, par-72 Ken Kavanaugh layout. For more information on The Lodge of Four Seasons, visit www.4seasonsresort.com.