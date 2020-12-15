Camden County Commissioners deny wrongdoing in county road work done on private property

Concerns over the use of county funds to pave a private roadway were raised over the weekend by residents in Camden County. A Facebook post to the Lake Area Happenings group showcased newly laid gravel on a road clearly marked as private property. The post also claimed that the property was connected in part to a resident who had donated $3,000 to the campaign of Camden County Associate Commissioner, 2nd District Don Williams. This raised the question of whether or not this gravel work was being done as a trade of favor for said donation.

The land agent of the property in question has confirmed that he sold the property back in May to a couple with the knowledge that said property may involve sorting out a land dispute with a resident who owns hay fields in the area and who uses the private road connected to the sold property for access. This resident was responsible for the $3,000 donation. The donation was confirmed on a Missouri Ethics Commission Contributions and Loads Received legal record.

The land agent says that, in his multiple dealings selling this property, he has never seen county trucks involved with road repair. There is no apparent easement on the road either. The land agent also says that there was once a gate at the entrance of the road that blocked access, up until it was sold in May and was removed. However, at the entrance of the property is a sign clearly indicating the roadway is private property.

The current owners of the property have released the following statement in regards to their view on the matter:

“We purchased our property in Camdenton three weeks ago as a future home for our family of seven. We currently live out of state. Days after closing, we made a trip to Missouri to secure our property and spend a couple days enjoying the land. Less than two weeks after returning home, we were informed by an eyewitness that the county was dropping loads of gravel on our driveway. We were able to view photos confirming this to be true. Camden County graders and dump trucks were actively widening and paving our private driveway without notice or permission. We immediately called our attorney and real estate agent. By mid-day, the workers were called off the job. We later learned that they were working on it the day before as well. The work that the county performed on our private property was without notice, without our knowledge, and without our permission. We are actively working with an attorney on an appropriate course of action.”

Allegations were made by Camden County residents posting in the original Facebook thread that Williams asked the county road and bridge crews to supply maintenance to the road in exchange for the donation. The allegations theorized that having the county do officially documented work on the roadway would allow for the donor to secure an easement through local courts and make access to the fields easier.

When asked to confirm or deny these allegations, Williams explained that the situation was a misunderstanding. In an email, Williams stated:

“..No, it is not true. I did not instruct Road and Bridge to grade a private driveway. I have never done that and I never will.

Please allow me to describe how this situation occurred:

Several weeks ago, a local farmer called me to complain that the county had stopped maintaining the last section of the road to his hay fields (Crater Hill Rd).

In order to determine if it was indeed a county road, I contacted a former long-time Road and Bridge Administrator to inquire if the county had actually maintained it in the past, as the farmer claimed. He confirmed that the county had maintained it for many years.

Because this farmer had given me a campaign donation, I recused myself immediately and instructed the farmer to contact my fellow commissioners so that I would not be involved any further. That was the end of my involvement.”

Camden County Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty also provided a statement on the issue to double down on the fact that this decision was made legally and with approval by a county attorney. His statement reads as follows:

The donor “...stopped in the commission office last week and stated that the county had stopped maintaining his road a few years ago. This indicated to me that the road might have been accepted by the county at some point.

I asked the county attorney to contact a former road and bridge administrator regarding this road. The inquiry of the county attorney indicated that the road has been maintained by county for a period of time sufficient to meet the requirements of law regarding public roads. I then instructed the South District Supervisor to begin maintaining the road in accordance with law.

Over my career as a professional surveyor, I have had to deal with similar issues dozens of times. The truth is, that about 90% of the county roads in Camden County have no document to establish them in the public record. This situation is common throughout the state. It has been addressed by the legislature in Section 228.190 RsMo. Situations just like this, are the reason for the law.

Based on the information provided by a former road and bridge administrator to our legal counsel, I concluded that this meets the requirements of the statute.”

Section 228.190 RsMo , as mentioned by Hasty, states that:

Roads legally established, when — deemed abandoned, when — roads deemed public county roads, when. — 1. All roads in this state that have been established by any order of the county commission, and have been used as public highways for a period of ten years or more, shall be deemed legally established public roads; and all roads that have been used as such by the public for ten years continuously, and upon which there shall have been expended public money or labor for such period, shall be deemed legally established roads; and nonuse by the public for five years continuously of any public road shall be deemed an abandonment and vacation of the same.

2. From and after January 1, 1990, any road in any county that has been identified as a county road for which the county receives allocations of county aid road trust funds from or through the department of transportation for a period of at least five years shall be conclusively deemed to be a public county road without further proof of the status of the road as a public road. No such public road shall be abandoned or vacated except through the actions of the county commission declaring such road vacated after public hearing, or through the process set out in section 228.110.

3. In any litigation where the subject of a public road is at issue under this section, an exact location of the road is not required to be proven. Once the public road is determined to exist, the judge may order a survey to be conducted to determine the exact location of the public road and charge the costs of the survey to the party who asserted that the public road exists.

Source: Missouri Revisor of Statutes, revisor.mo.gov

An email for clarification was sent to Hasty in response, asking for meeting minutes to show proof that it was approved by the commission and also to verify that the owner of the property connected to the road was notified before work was done. Hasty did not confirm or provide further comment.