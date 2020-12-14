Lake Ozark takes next step forward towards improved online customer service, transparency

Dan Field

A year after introducing a rudimentary website to the public, the City of Lake Ozark has decided to take another step toward online, all-inclusive customer service and transparency.

The board of aldermen has adopted a proposal from Town Web for design, development, hosting, maintenance and support of a new website. A service agreement between the city and Town Web will likely be ready for consideration at the Jan. 12 regular meeting.

Town Web has been building and hosting municipal websites for more than a dozen years, and now works with more than 500 municipal websites including several in Missouri.

“We’re excited to partner with Town Web as we work toward providing a better online experience for our residents and visitors,” Harrison Fry, assistant city administrator and community development director, said after the board’s decision. "The Town Web team submitted a proposal that promises a customer-focused product, both for our staff as site managers and for citizens as site users. The company has a resume that clearly demonstrates an understanding of the unique needs of a city government."

The current website has been live for a year, but its simplicity doesn’t allow the city to provide the level of interactive service and transparency that reflects the city’s intent for a one-stop online location.

The city solicited Requests for Proposal last fall and a team of city staff reviewed each of the 11 submissions in detail before a recommendation was made to the board.

Services will include:

•A Communications Platform so the public can easily stay informed. Subscribers (at no charge) can subscribe and receive notifications on a variety of topics that interest them without searching for it.

•Residents and visitors will be able to get instant notifications by either email or text whenever categories or departments they’ve subscribed to have new items to post.

•If a subscriber wants to unsubscribe because they’ve moved or no longer have interest in city business they can easily do so.

•Town Web websites are ADA – Americans With Disabilities Act – compliant so people with unique needs will have access to the content and files on the website.

•The website will be 100 percent mobile (smartphone) available for both iOS and Android platforms.

•If the city has an urgent message or notification it will be displayed prominently on the city’s home page and will be sent to subscribers via email or text message.

•The website will allow for promotional videos to showcase the community to attract new businesses, visitors, residents or industry. After board approval of a service agreement, city staff will undergo face-to-face training via Zoom. It’s estimated the new website could be introduced to the public by May.