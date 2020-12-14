Joe Wooderson, Annette Green named Camdenton R-III teachers of the week

Submitted

Camdenton R-III

This week Camdenton R-III School District and the Smith Law Firm would like to honor Joe Wooderson and Annette Green. Mr. Wooderson and Mrs. Green are the vocal music directors for both Camdenton Middle School and Camdenton High School. Mr. Wooderson and Mrs. Green recently held their fall choir concerts and they did a phenomenal job. Even during the course of a pandemic, they worked to keep students engaged in learning and preparing for the concert. Many alternate plans had to be made in order to hold the concert, however, Mr. Wooderson and Mrs. Green stayed positive and focused on providing students the opportunity to perform. Even with a limited number of guests able to attend, they also set up viewing online so the community could view the concert as well. The district appreciates Mr. Wooderson’s and Mrs. Green’s continued efforts to provide quality learning and performance opportunities for our students.