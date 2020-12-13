Two juvenile passengers injured in Morgan County crash

Two juvenile passengers were injured after a crash in Morgan County on MO52.

Ashley M. Harrison, 29, was driving her 2009 Toyota Scion with two juvenile passengers in the vehicle. Gary M. Cook, 79, was driving his 1998 GMC Sierra westbound on MO52 when he attempted to make a left turn onto Route FF and crossed into the path of Harrison traveling eastbound. Harrison struck Cook and both vehicles were totaled.

Harrison and one of the juvenile passengers were injured seriously while the other juvenile passengers only received minor injuries. Cook was not injured. Harrison was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident, though both juvenile passengers were. All three injured passengers were transported to Bothwell Hospital in Sedalia.