Four passengers injured after vehicle overturns in Morgan County

Four passengers were injured, three of which seriously in a Morgan County crash near Route D Friday afternoon.

Lisa G. Porter, 52, was driving her 2005 Chevy Impala with Travis D. Francis, 29, Bobby R. Francis, 33, and Darla R. Teiberis, 54, in the vehicle as passengers. Porter was traveling northbound on Route D as she travelled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree stump and overturned.

Porter received moderate injuries, while all three passengers were injured seriously. All four were transported to Bothwell Regional Health Center. The vehicle was totaled. All four passengers were wearing safety devices at the time of the crash.