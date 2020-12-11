Search warrant results in seizure of meth, THC wax, more in Camden County

Camden County Press Release

On 12/08/20, officers of the Lake Area Narcotics Group, Camden County Deputies, and members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at a residence in Camdenton. As a result, approximately ¼ ounce of methamphetamine, 44 clonazepam, Suboxone, marijuana, THC wax, drug paraphernalia used in the distribution of a controlled substance and firearms were seized. Two males were arrested because of the action.

Steven Clark age 36 of Camdenton was charged with 2x counts of Felony Delivery of a Controlled Substance, one count of Felony Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and one Felony count Possession of a Controlled Substance. He remains at the Camden County Correctional Facility on no bond.