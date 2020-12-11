Remembering H. Dwight Weaver, ‘The Lake’s Historian’

Joyce Miller

jmiller@lakesunonline.com

In 2015 when H. Dwight Weaver was honored by the Missouri Humanities Council with the Exemplary Community Achievement Award, he was described as a local historian, cave expert, but for those interested in the past, he was most importantly an author with a passion to write about and share the stories of the Lake of the Ozark’s past.

Weaver was the person reporters sought out to answer questions and share the colorful details about the place he called home. His collection of photos of an era gone by and lake memorabilia was a walk through history.

Weaver passed away on November 27, at the age of 82, at his home in Eldon, leaving behind a legacy of stories, books and photos that he had shared over the years. His perspective and enthusiasm for telling the stories of Lake of the Ozarks will be missed.

In a 2016 interview with the Lake Sun, Weaver described his younger days fishing below Bagnell Dam, his love of caves and what lead him to eventually became known as the “lake’s historian.”

As a child and young adult, he was obsessed with caves and caving. That eventually led Weaver to adult jobs in the area’s commercial caves, several books on the subject, and a career with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources where he retired as the Public Information Officer for the DNR’s Division of Geology.

“In the late 1940s and early 1950s, I fished with my dad below Bagnell Dam. I wasn’t much interested in fishing but I was very interested in what was inside the dam, and what was under the Lake. In 1965 I joined the Camden County Historical Society because I was intrigued with the Lake’s history. At the historical society, I met a lot of Old Linn Creek people and I began collecting everything I could find — pictures, postcards, brochures, chamber of commerce publications — anything that could provide me with vintage Lake information. When I retired, I knew I couldn’t continue caving due to age and health problems, and one day I was looking at my huge collection and thought: “This is a visual history of the Lake of the Ozarks and I need to share it.”

After retiring from DNR in 2000, Weaver began his quest to preserve the history of Lake of the Ozarks. When asked about his passion for Lake of the Ozarks, Weaver said “because it’s a place of ephemeral businesses and a vanishing Arcadia.

“Lake history is problematic. So many of the early business people and resorts are now gone. Many early Lake entrepreneurs would own and operate a place for 10 or 15 years then die, sell out, or move on and often their old resorts would be renamed or torn down. It’s the kind of history that’s easily lost. My collection contains a lot of scarce, even rare material. My wife, Rosie, and I continually clip obituaries and collect early ads because the ads are often the only footprints the early businesses left behind. The collection is ongoing,” he said.

Weaver described his collection as his legacy to the people of the Lake of the Ozarks region. Over the years, Weaver amassed a database of images and information on more than 1,000 former resorts along the Lake in Camden, Miller, Morgan and Benton counties. He said he planned to leave the collection to the Missouri State Archives so it would be saved for posterity.

Weaver’s work brought back memories for those who remembered the days before Lake of the Ozarks developed into a major Midwest tourist destination. The days of fishing resorts, ski shows and the early day’s Lee Mace’s Ozark Opry as well as preserving the past for historians.

Weaver truly was “the Lake’s historian”. His stories and recollections of the past will be missed.