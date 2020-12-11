Lake Regional Announces 2 New Directors

Lake Regional Health System is pleased to announce the start of two new directors within the organization.

Todd Bailey has joined Lake Regional as director of neurosciences. Bailey will be responsible for the oversight and growth of Lake Regional Neurology, Lake Regional Sleep Medicine and Lake Regional Sleep Center. Bailey has more than 25 years of health care experience. Before joining Lake Regional, he served as chief operations officer for Central Ozarks Medical Center. He has a wealth of experience in operations, management and IT implementation projects. Bailey lives in Richland.

Angela Humphreys, R.N., BSN, CPHQ, LSSBB, has been promoted to director of Lake Regional Quality. Humphreys will be responsible for all areas of Quality Management, including Quality, Regulatory Compliance, Medical Staff Services, Infection Control and Patient Safety. A Lake Regional employee since 2004, Humphreys has worked in the organization as a nurse, clinical documentation specialist and clinical systems analyst. She is a certified professional in health care quality and holds a black belt in Lean Six Sigma. Humphreys lives in Ulman.

