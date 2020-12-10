Route 54 lane closures near Lake Ozark expected Friday

Press Release

The next phase of construction is set to begin on the new U.S. Route 54 interchange at the Business 54 and Osage Hills Road intersection.

A contractor working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin installing girders for construction of the new eastbound bridge on Friday, December 11. In order for crews to safely perform the work, one westbound lane of Route 54 will have single lane closures near the interchange on Friday.

Speed limits on Route 54 are reduced through the work zone for the safety of travelers and workers on the road. Motorists in the area are asked to plan for delays, slow down, avoid distractions and watch for crews in work zones.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/Miller54Interchange. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.