Municipal and other taxing entity filings begin next week

Joyce Miller

jmiller@lakesunonline.com

Filings for municipal and other taxing entities will get underway next week for the April 2021 general election.

Despite rescheduling of the April 2020 elections to June 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the election process is back to a normal schedule.

Filings for municipal and other taxing entities will begin on Dec. 15 and run through Jan. 16, 2021.

Terms will expire for a multitude of municipal, school and governing boards in the area. Candidates interested in running are required to register with the designated clerk of the district, city or administrative office of the entity where they are running for office. Candidates must meet the requirements required by law to run.

Filings will close at 5 p.m. on Jan. 16. For unregistered voters wanting to cast a ballot in the April election, voter registration will be taken until March 10, 2021. Information on how and where to register is available from the clerk in each respective county.