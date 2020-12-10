Morgan County confirms no plans to implement face mask mandate

COVID cases continue to rise in the lake area, with all three major counties passing the 1,000 total case mark within the last couple of months. While this trend has also been seen across the state and across the country, the lake area has been fortunate to keep total deaths resulting from COVID difficulties rather low.

On a state level, many major counties have already implemented a face mask mandate to try and combat the virus. The use of face masks in public isn’t agreed upon by all counties to be effective, and such a belief is apparent in the lake area where all three major counties (Camden, Miller and now Morgan) have confirmed that they will not be implementing a face mask mandate anytime soon.

Camden and Miller counties confirmed their decision on this topic weeks ago, with Morgan County Commissioner Tony Stephens and Health Department Administrator Shawn Brantley confirming their decision this week upon request by the Lake Sun.

“We have no plans to implement a mask mandate for the county,” Brantley said in response to questioning on the subject. “As you pointed out, cases are on the rise in Morgan County and I suspect it will stay this way for the foreseeable future. We would urge everyone to please follow the CDC recommendations (wear a mask, social distance, good hand hygiene, stay at home if sick) to help slow the spread.“

Morgan County has been one of the most up-to-date counties in the lake area with COVID case numbers, updating their figures on a nearly daily basis. As of Tuesday, Morgan County saw 1,273 total cases, 101 active cases, 23 total deaths and 6 currently hospitalized.

With a vaccine working through trials and in the public view, it’s unclear if this pandemic is close to a conclusion or only just seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. However, as for the major counties of the lake, it would seem personal decision making on safety will be the strongest law in place when it comes to public spaces.