Lake Ozark Christmas Parade returns to the Bagnell Dam Strip this weekend

Dan Field

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

The countdown has begun for one of the most popular and long-awaited events of the year – the Lake Ozark Christmas Parade.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday on Bagnell Dam Blvd. Lineup of parade entries begins at 11:30 on Route 242 during which time judging will take place. The theme this year is “We Need A Little Christmas.”

The celebration of the season will be a welcome relief from nearly a year of COVID-19 challenges, but a few changes will be in place because of the coronavirus.

The Bagnell Dam Strip Association, which sponsors the event every year, announced recently that the parade would be held despite continued concerns about COVIOD. The BDSA decided that entry fees for the parade will be waived this year because of the challenges some Lake Ozark businesses have experienced because of the coronavirus. Aldermen also agreed to waive the Special Event fee.

The BDSA is strongly suggesting following CDC guidelines including masks, sanitizing and distancing. In a change from past years, the Grand Marshal will not be a person but instead will embody the spirit of gratitude for essential workers.

Things to know

•Important Note: No throwing of candy, trinkets or anything from the parade entries is the official policy of BDSA parades. These items can be distributed by walkers. Safety is the reason for the change in policy.

•Santa will make his appearance exclusively in the parade and elves will distribute gift bags along the route in lieu of a personal visit by Santa after the parade as in past years.

•Children will be encouraged to write Letters to Santa which will be collected by the elves along the route for Santa to read before Christmas.

•There will be no separate categories, but there will be first, second and third place overall winners which will receive cash prizes of $200, $100 and $50 for their best representation of the theme.

•No full Santa costumes are allowed, but Santa hats are okay.

•The Marine Corps League Honor Guard will lead the parade.

•An entry can be as simple as a family, neighborhood or church group riding or walking and providing music or action to liven the crowd.

•The parade will be aired live on the Lake News Online Facebook page, LakeTV online at mylaketv.com; also on Spectrum channel 197, Co-Mo channel 90, on Facebook, Roku or YouTube.

•All entries are welcome. The only requirement is a phone call, e-mail or other notice of participation. Rickie Smith will take reservations at 573-434-3552 or rickie@mylaketv.com.

For more details, contact Mike Page 573-280-4589, email pagestoresllc@sbcglobal.net; or Loretta Srch, 573-793-6914, lorettasrch@windstream.net.