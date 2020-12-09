Home Depot makes donation to Lake Ozark Police Department

Submitted Content

Christmas came a little early for the Lake Ozark Police Department. Home Depot in Osage Beach recently donated a trunk-load of supplies as part of a company-wide community support program. Included were sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray, flashlights and more. The next day, HD provided beverages, salad and pizza for the LOPD. Home Depot Assistant Managers Todd Donaldson and Matt Lammer delivered the items to the LOPD. From left are Donaldson, LOPD Officers Evan Meyer, Robert Mullet and James Boren and Lammer.