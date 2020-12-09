500 Donated Christmas decorations bring cheer to Lake Regional Nurses

Lake Regional Provided

Earlier this month, Gravois Mills resident Christy Fischer, with the help of her family and friends, delivered 500 homemade Christmas decorations to nurses at Lake Regional Health System.

“We wanted to show our appreciation for the sacrifices nurses make every day,” Fischer said. “My family and friends donate their talents and supplies every year to make this project a success, and we are thrilled to share this small token of Christmas spirit with Lake Regional.”

For the last four years, Fischer and her team of helpers have made homemade Christmas decorations for nursing home residents, hospital nurses and caregivers as a way to show they care. To date, they have given more than 1,000 decorations.

“As nurses we are committed to serving our community, and it feels great knowing we have people caring for us, too,” said Melissa Hunter, R.N., MSN, executive vice president and chief nursing officer at Lake Regional.

“We appreciate so much these amazing homemade decorations from Christy and all of her thoughtful helpers.”