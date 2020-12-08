New electric vehicle charging station coming to Osage Beach

PRESS RELEASE

Ameren Missouri

More travelers are taking to the roads over mass transportation. Now, electric vehicle (EV) drivers will have a new option to power up when traveling to Lake of the Ozarks, thanks to a new EV charging station at Dierbergs.

Located in the parking lot of the Osage Beach Dierbergs, the station can charge four cars at once, with two stations capable of giving drivers an 80% charge in as little as 30-45 minutes depending upon the vehicle. Ameren Missouri's Charge Ahead program, which aims to bring more EV charging to Missouri, funded the station construction and is partnering with Dierbergs, which owns and operates the station.

“Ameren Missouri is delivering on our promise to support a cleaner environment with emission-free vehicles and the infrastructure to support them,” said Bryan Shannon, Ameren Missouri business development manager. “With more stations available, drivers can have confidence to take that longer road trip.”

EV owners primarily charge their cars at home, but the increase of charging stations at places like hotels, gas stations, grocery stores and near interstates means drivers can travel farther. The host site provides the electricity, and drivers pay the host a per kilowatt-hour fee to charge. Since the payment is always electronic and cash-free, EVs offer an even safer experience for those looking to social distance.

With the Charge Ahead program, Ameren Missouri is working to drive down emissions by helping businesses install 1,000 EV charging stations at 350 locations across the state. Ameren Missouri can help local businesses cut their total installation costs in half with incentives, and also connect them to experts to build the station.

Ameren Missouri will complete 11 stations along highway corridors this year, with more in 2021. For more information about business incentives for local charging stations, visit AmerenMissouri.com/EV.