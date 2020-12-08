Lake Convention & Visitor Bureau announces Heather Brown as Interim Executive Director

PRESS RELEASE

Convention and Visitors Bureau

The Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitor Bureau (CVB) welcomes Heather Brown as the Interim Executive Director. Heather was employed with the CVB for seven years and has extensive knowledge in the operations of the organization. Heather has a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication with an emphasis in Public Relations and Marketing as well as, a Master’s degree in Business Administration. Upon graduating with her Bachelor’s degree Heather accepted the position of Marketing Assistant at the Beenders Walker Marketing Group, which was a stepping stone job that introduced her to new opportunities including the relationship with the Lake of the Ozarks Convention & Visitor Bureau. She started with the Convention and Visitor Bureau as a Consultant and worked her way up to Director of Member Services before leaving the company five years ago. Tourism and marketing have always been a passion for Heather and her relationships she already has established in the community makes this a great role for her.

Heather’s background consists of marketing research, focus groups, media planning, seminars, event planning, organizational alliances, social media marketing, digital marketing, public relations, budgeting, charity work, marketing consultations, and relationship building. Not only does Heather have her professional life but she finds a way to balance it with her family life. Heather has been married for fifteen years to Travis Brown and has two daughters (Coral & Chesney) and a son (Kastor). Growing up at the Lake of the Ozarks, she knew this was the place to raise her family. We look forward to Heather’s leadership over the next few months and her abilities to continue the daily operations of the CVB. To learn more about Lake of the Ozarks and the Convention & Visitor Bureau on www.funlake.com.