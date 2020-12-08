Garrett Jackson named Camdenton R-III teacher of the week

Submitted

This week Camdenton R-III School District and the Smith Law Firm would like to honor Garrett Jackson. Mr. Jackson teaches art at Osage Beach Elementary and Hurricane Deck Elementary. This is a new position for Mr. Jackson this year and he has jumped right in and formed positive relationships with both students and staff. Students are creating amazing artwork in class and continue to showcase their creative side. He is always willing to step in and give a helping hand! Mr. Jackson also participates in the Career Ladder program for art where he spends time outside of his contracted day with children working on art projects. These projects will be displayed at the Camdenton R-III School District Education Foundation’s annual Elegant Evening. Mr. Jackson is also a Camdenton Middle School Wrestling coach. He does an amazing job of recruiting students to wrestle and teaching the sport of wrestling.