City of Camdenton announce purchase of Nighthawk building

The City of Camdenton has announced that Millington Properties, LLC has purchased the former Night Hawk and Kitty Hawk properties. They plan to restore the property to create new business opportunities in Camdenton.

The city previously announced a 45-day window for someone to purchase and rehab the building, or else they would move forward with demolition plans. City Administrator Jeff Hooker said previously that the only way they will be handing over ownership of the building is if these interested parties are able to provide a solid plan and funding mechanism to renovate the building.

RFQs had been submitted for the demolition of two city-owned properties on the Square. Hooker said the city bought the building in its poor state and originally planned demolition for the safety of the community. However, community members raised issue with the decision, citing the historical significance of the site.

More information coming soon.