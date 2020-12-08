Camdenton R-III awards December Classified Employees

Provided

Camdenton R-III School District employees have been recognized as the December Classified Employee of the Week. (Left to right)

Week 1

Stephanie Davis, Hawthorn Elementary Secretary

There are two main reasons Stephanie is so deserving; First, in early August she stepped into a brand new role as lead (principal’s) secretary due to an unexpected resignation. Second, she has had to train her replacement while also learning her new position. She has done this with grace, skill, patience, and effectiveness. Hawthorn is in a good place in no small part due to Mrs. Stephanie Davis’ efforts and contributions.

Week 2

Missy Jackson, Dogwood Elementary Kitchen Manager

Missy Jackson deserves to be recognized for her work in the kitchen at Dogwood. This year, Missy has worked extra hard to meet the different Covid-19 expectations while still making sure the students have plenty of choices and a great meal each day. Her and the kitchen staff make lunchtime fun for the kiddos, as they are always greeted with a friendly smile, a compliment or conversation, and fun decor or silly costumes. It is obvious that Missy also puts her heart into her work and we are very appreciative of all she does!

Week 3

Deb VanLant, Lake Career & Technical Center Secretary

Deb VanLant is the glue that holds LCTC together. She is always more than happy to help any staff member and ALWAYS with a smile on her face. She is kind, generous, and goes above and beyond daily to make sure that things run smoothly behind the scenes.

Week 4

Clint Dibben, Bus Driver and Paraprofessional

Clint Dibben is a paraprofessional and bus driver for the district. Most recently he has also taken on substitute teaching! He jumps right in wherever he is needed to help children and also staff. He always has a smile on his face and a positive attitude. He has a huge heart and wants to help whoever he can.

The Classified Employee of the Week is chosen through staff submissions. CCEA members recognize classified employees who have made a difference in their field.