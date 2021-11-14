What is my purpose here on earth?

Karen Thornton

Just a couple of questions we might ask ourselves at a low time of life ... The why questions. Why me? Why did God create me? Let me help answer those thoughts and give you a few ways you can start finding out.

Simply put, do you know Jesus as your Savior? Then, realize nothing is going to keep you out of God’s Word and on your knees in prayer. God has given each of us special gifts and He will show you how to use them. You need to realize God knows where you live and how you are living. You are never too old to grow and learn. When you discover your purpose, you’ll know it. Did you know that persons with a purpose and meaning to their life tend to live longer? Do you know folks who are just existing? I am sure you know those who tend to live a more meaningful life. I personally want to live each day to the fullest.

My passion to join a group in March to Ethiopia was an important decision to achieve something extraordinary for me. I had always wanted to go on a service (missions) trip. Yes, I was a little unsure in the beginning and then you have family and friends asking you why. It was about establishing relationships. I am still in communication with the people there. With a young lady who wants to go to school, who just needs a little assistance. She lives in a home and cared for by parents, whose father is a pastor. This pastor is willing to cross dangerous borders to share the gospel at any cost. He is also the father of many children living in a home surrounded by Muslim neighbors. They know the Lord and are willing to be faithful to His calling.

Then in September the opportunity was presented to go to Zambia. With my husband’s encouragement I signed up to be part of a team. God had given me a purpose and I was very excited about it. The purpose to live life with a positive attitude and seeking new opportunities of making a difference. The purpose is not based on things we see in the world. Life is more than food, and the body more than clothing. (Luke12:23) God’s purpose is to step out in faith in a situation that seems a little farfetched. He wants to amaze us with what He does. Most of the time we miss out because we are unwilling to move. He will never ask you go alone; He will always go with you.

We need to learn to faithfully listen to God if you want to become faithful servants of Him. So, if you are looking for the meaning of your life, don’t put it off. Make it a priority and you too will soon find the peace that passes all understanding that comes from a meaningful and a purpose-driven life. (Philippians 4:6)