Lake Regional receives award for quality stroke care

For the sixth consecutive year, Lake Regional Health System has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital for consistently following the latest scientific guidelines for treating stroke patients.

“Lake Regional is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to helping patients have the best possible chance of survival and recovery after a stroke,” said Crystal Lloyd, R.N., BSN, Lake Regional stroke coordinator. “We are here to improve lives, and this award is evidence of our team’s deep commitment to excellence.”

Lake Regional earned the award by meeting specific quality measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients. These measures include the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines. The goals of the Get With The Guidelines program are to speed recovery and to reduce death and disability for stroke patients. The guidelines also require hospitals to provide patients education on managing their health and to schedule a follow-up visit before discharge.

Lake Regional Health System also received the association’s Target: StrokeSM Elite Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, Lake Regional met quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and their treatment with tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only medication approved to treat strokes caused by a clot blocking blood flow in the brain.

Lake Regional additionally received the Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll™ Award. This recognition requires Lake Regional to meet quality measures with more than 90 percent of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.”

“We are pleased to recognize Lake Regional for their commitment to stroke care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and executive vice chair of Neurology, director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”

According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the United States suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.

As a state-designated Level II Stroke Center, Lake Regional offers access to advanced stroke management techniques, as well as board-certified neurologists, specially trained Emergency Department physicians and staff, and rehabilitation staff. As a result, Lake Regional offers definitive stroke care for acute patients and can receive transfers from other care centers. Learn more at lakeregional.com/StrokeCenter.

Get With The Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with tools and resources to increase adherence to the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than 6 million patients since 2001. For more information, visit heart.org.

About Lake Regional Health System

Lake Regional Health System provides comprehensive health care services to residents and visitors throughout the mid-Missouri region. The hospital is a Level II Stroke Center, Level II STEMI (heart attack) Center and Level III Trauma Center. Lake Regional also provides a wide range of specialists, including for cancer care, heart care and orthopedics. Plus, Lake Regional operates primary care clinics, Express Care clinics, rehab therapy clinics, programs for home health and hospice, and retail pharmacies. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com.