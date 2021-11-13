Military museum sheds light on our past

Vicki Wood

While there are so many interesting places that could be visited within a day’s drive, one is closer to home than most. In fact, it’s right up Hwy 54 to Jefferson City.

The Museum of Missouri Military History is a top notch site for viewing military equipment displays or watching war re-enactments. Nov. 6, the museum hosted the Annual Military History Appreciation weekend. Members of several county historical societies set up displays of their collections side by side at the Ike Skelton Training Site. Still lifes by one historical society member from Audrain County depicted the sinking of famous battleships and tanks rolling across the German countryside in very realistic clay sculptures. Accompanying the art was a display of authentic German flags whipping in the wind on poles. The booth’s guide was dressed in an army uniform circa World War II.

Most display hosts were honoring their era of expertise by dressing in garb from the subject or time period which they were representing. A yesteryear nurse showed her display of medical equipment used in previous wars. Others had tables full of antique watch collections from war years, and a writer shared her knowledge on African-American Missouri soldiers in the Civil War. The encampments set up by participants were authentic with many hours of research spent on creating this visual war history. Guns were on display in large quantities of various war periods as well as ammunition.

One central focus of the Museum of Missouri Military History is detailed listings and pictures of past and existing Missouri armories. Why are they so important? Many were built by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) created by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1930s, providing income relief and jobs in an era ravaged by the Great Depression.

Existing armory buildings not only serve as a monument to the Missouri National Guard, they are a reminder of the building of a community’s past, a time mark due to its architecture, and a tribute to the comfort and security afforded by the guard protecting those communities.

There is a chunk of the Berlin Wall housed in the museum. Some really fascinating art depicting different eras by styles of creation in the painting, relating to events during wars are also on display. The first successful gas powered machine gun to enter military service has a home at the museum. The site is free and open to the public, making a visit worth the short trip this weekend.

The Museum of Missouri Military History is located within the Ike Skelton Missouri National Guard Training site on Militia Drive from Hwy 50 east of Jefferson City. It is open to the public.