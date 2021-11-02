Lake Sun Leader

Estelle E. Nielsen, age 98, of Laurie, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach. She was born on October 16, 1923, in Burkett, Texas, a daughter of the late Harry James and Edith Elizabeth (Burns) McFerrin.

On October 3, 1942, in Coleman, she was united in marriage to Vernon “Bud” Nielsen, who preceded her in death on February 17, 2012.

Estelle’s lifetime career was as a bank officer. In her spare time and especially after retirement, she enjoyed playing golf, traveling, square dancing, bowling, and playing card games. Estelle was a member of the Ozark Chapel United Methodist Church in Laurie.

She is survived by her sons, Jim Nielsen and wife Linda of Gravois Mills, Missouri and Bob Nielsen and wife Char of Camdenton, Missouri; grandchildren, Heather Umbach, Hayley Monroe and husband James, John Nielsen and wife Kathy, Drew Nielsen and wife Corinne and Sean Nielsen and wife Hannah; fifteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Sue Windham and husband Scotty of Tomball, Texas and many other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, John Nielsen, brother, Leon McFerrin, sisters, Pat Hicks, Mary Collum and Joyce Proffit and a grandson, Eric Nielsen.

A celebration of Estelle’s life will be held on Saturday, November 13th, at 11:00 a.m. at the West Lake Christian Church in Laurie with Pastor Chance McMullin officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., prior to the funeral service. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.