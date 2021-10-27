Are you lactose intolerant?

Anita Marlay, R.D., L.D.

Have you ever felt bloated or just not felt well after eating ice cream or drinking a glass of milk? You may be lactose intolerant.

Lactose intolerance occurs when the body is unable to digest lactose, which is a sugar found primarily in milk and dairy products. Normally, the body produces an enzyme called lactase in the small intestine. This enzyme is needed to digest lactose. But an estimated 36% of Americans and 38% of the world population have some degree of lactose intolerance. This is not the same thing as a milk allergy.

Lactose intolerance often develops over time and becomes more prevalent as we age because our bodies produce less lactase enzyme. But lactose intolerance is also hereditary and affects people of certain races more than others. Native Americans, Asians, Eastern Europeans, African Americans, Mexican Americans and Middle Easterners are more susceptible to lactose intolerance. Both children and adults can get lactose intolerance. Certain digestive diseases, such as Crohn’s disease, celiac disease or ulcerative colitis, can cause lactose intolerance as can injuries to the small intestine.

Normally, the lactase enzyme turns milk sugar into glucose and galactose, which are absorbed into the bloodstream through the intestinal lining. If you don’t produce enough of the enzyme, the lactose in the food moves into the colon instead of being processed and absorbed. The normal bacteria in the colon then interact with the undigested lactose, causing symptoms.

Symptoms of lactose intolerance usually appear 30 minutes to two hours after consuming milk or dairy. Typical symptoms are nausea, cramps, gas, bloating or diarrhea. The severity of symptoms may vary depending on the amount you’ve eaten.

How do you know if you are lactose intolerant? If you suspect you are, you can ask for a hydrogen breath test from your doctor. But the easiest way to tell is to eliminate lactose-containing foods for one to two weeks and see if your symptoms disappear.

If you are extremely lactose sensitive, you may have problems with foods other than dairy. Lactose is present in about 20% of prescription medicines, such as oral contraceptives, and in some over-the-counter medications, such as some tablets for stomach acid or gas. Many foods also contain lactose in small quantities including:

• Bread and baked goods

• Milk chocolate and candies

• Salad dressings and sauces

• Breakfast cereals and cereal bars

• Instant potatoes, soups, rice and noodle mixes

• Lunch meats

• Cheese-flavored crackers and snacks

• Mixes for pancakes, biscuits and cookies

• Margarines and butters

• Organ meats (such as liver)

• Sugar beets, peas, lima beans

• Certain coffee creamers

Hard cheese, yogurt, cream cheese and ricotta cheese tend to be lower in lactose, and therefore, they are better tolerated than other dairy products. You can switch to lactose-free dairy products if you choose. There are also over-the-counter lactase enzymes in liquid, tablet or chewable forms that you can take when you eat dairy products.

If you are experiencing symptoms of lactose intolerance, it’s generally recommended that you find a level of foods that don’t cause problems. Start with foods lower in lactose, and limit consumption to small amounts. Gradually try other foods or larger amounts until you determine how much and which foods work for you.

Rainbow Couscous

Serves 6

¼ tsp salt, divided

2/3 cup dry couscous

1 tsp lime zest

3 Tbsp lime juice

½ tsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp honey

1/8 tsp garlic powder

2 Tbsp olive oil

¼ cup plus 1 tsp crushed pistachios, divided

½ cup plus 1 tsp dried apricots, diced fine, divided

1/3 cup plus 1 tsp dried cranberries, divided

1 cup baby arugula, chopped

In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, boil two-thirds cup of water with one-eighth teaspoon of salt. Stir in couscous. Turn off heat, cover, and let sit for five minutes or until all the water is absorbed. Transfer to a medium bowl, fluff with a fork, and then set aside for 15 minutes to cool to room temperature.

In a small bowl, whisk together the lime zest, lime juice, mustard, honey, garlic powder, oil and one-eighth teaspoon of salt. Combine one teaspoon each of pistachios, apricots and cranberries in another small bowl.

To the couscous, add one-quarter cup pistachios, one-half cup apricots, one-third cup cranberries and the arugula. Add the vinegar/oil mixture, and toss to coat. Garnish with the remaining fruit and nut mixture.

Nutrition Information: 216 calories, 8 g fat, 33 g carbs, 2 g fiber, 4 g protein, 170 mg sodium.

Anita Marlay, R.D., L.D., is a dietitian in the Cardiopulmonary Rehab department at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach, Missouri.