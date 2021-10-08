Final season of 'Ozark' to be released in 2022

Dan Field

What will happen to Marty Byrde and his family as they balance money laundering with the criminals around them in the final season of Ozark?

It appears the wait will be over soon as Season 4 is tentatively scheduled to be released by Netflix sometime next year. In a trailer released recently, a quick look at the title card hints that the final, two-part series will debut in 2022.

According to Netflix, the originator of the series that captured the country – especially those of us in “the Ozarks” -- Ozark is one of the shows that was featured in Netflix’s Global Tudum event on Sept. 25. In a clip narrated by Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), he says it will be released in 2022.

That’s as specific as he gets.

In the summer of 2020, Netflix announced that Season Four of Ozark would be the series' last, wrapping up the saga of the Byrde family for good. Even more, the final episodes would be split into two parts. Instead of the normal 10-episode drop, Ozark will release two parts that will each run seven episodes long.

The release of the first season was July 21, 2017. The teasers were tantalizing as the original claim was that the Byrde family was moving from Chicago to Lake of the Ozarks to launder money to pay off a $500 million debt to a drug boss. In actually, aside from a few clips of the Lake, the series was shot in Georgia.

Originally, there was much consternation among the Lake’s Public Relations types for fear that the series would cast poor light upon our eclectic lifestyle. As it turns out, the publicity kickstarted a resurgence of national attention on the Lake of the Ozarks that was compounded by the Lake’s refusal to give in to the lockdown mania during the early months of COVID-19.