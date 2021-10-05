More than 40 stops in fall Harbor Hop

Lake Sun Leader

Visitors and locals alike will have an opportunity to enjoy the changing fall colors of early autumn while enjoying a day out on the water and fun festivities at many of the Lake of the Ozarks' most popular restaurants and marinas during the 36th Annual Fall Harbor Hop on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The Harbor Hop, which is a casual and entertaining poker "hop," is a semi-annual event where participants try to complete the best poker hand (or hands) by traveling on the Lake or on land to their choice of waterfront checkpoints across the Lake of the Ozarks. Depending on the location, "hoppers" can grab a bite to eat, enjoy a tasty beverage and listen to live music as well. Several categories will be awarded with gift certificate prizes - the best 10 hands and the worst four hands; 10 random prize winners will be drawn and there also will be five "section" winners.

﻿Nearly 40 businesses, consisting primarily of restaurants, bars and marinas, make up the Harbor Hop stops. "Hoppers" arrive at the participating establishment of their choice to register and pick up their first card(s) before traveling, either by boat or by car, to their next locations to collect the remaining six cards to complete their seven-card hand(s). There also is the option of purchasing an eighth card at the last stop in hopes of improving their final poker hand.

Harbor Hop hours vary from location to location, with venues opening between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. and closing from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. All poker hands must be turned in at the participants' last stop to qualify for the Harbor Hop prizes.

For complete details on the 2021 Fall Harbor Hop, including a list and a map of participating locations and hours of operations, visit www.funlake.com/events/harbor-hop.

Visitors to the Lake of the Ozarks area that would like to schedule a fall getaway around the Harbor Hop have a variety of options to choose from when it comes to comfortable accommodations. There are full-service large-scale resorts and smaller family-owned and operated resorts as well as charming bed and breakfasts or rustic cabins and cottages. There is no shortage of fully furnished vacation rental homes and condominiums. There also is a selection of familiar hotels and motels at the Lake. For those who prefer sleeping under the stars, there are spacious campgrounds and RV parks interspersed throughout the area.