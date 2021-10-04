Luxury in the Country

Story by Charis Patires

Photography by Thomas Construction

Big doesn’t always mean beautiful, especially when it comes to designing a home. What makes a house a home is often its history.

When Thomas Construction was asked to renovate a 100-year old farm house, it was a unique project to undertake. The house, located on a farm in Richland, was made of large stones and the homeowner wanted to keep it that way. But how do you completely remodel a farmhouse, bring it up to date and give it a modern look? That was the challenge presented to Thomas Construction architect Matt Stephens.

“It was definitely a fun and challenging project,” he said. “Being so small and unique, it was one of my favorites.”