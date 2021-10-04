Luxury in the Country

Charis Patires
Big doesn’t always mean beautiful, especially when it comes to designing a home. What makes a house a home is often its history. 

When Thomas Construction was asked to renovate a 100-year old farm house, it was a unique project to undertake. The house, located on a farm in Richland, was made of large stones and the homeowner wanted to keep it that way. But how do you completely remodel a farmhouse, bring it up to date and give it a modern look? That was the challenge presented to Thomas Construction architect Matt Stephens. 

“It was definitely a fun and challenging project,” he said. “Being so small and unique, it was one of my favorites.” 

The 1,250 square foot home has two bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a mudroom, living room, dining room and kitchen.
“The challenging part was how to use that existing stone,” Matt said. Using the original footprint of the home, Matt had to design something simple and modern.
The living room, kitchen and dining room is one big, open space. From any spot in these rooms you can look out over the pasture.
A fireplace separating the kitchen and living room dominates the space. While it provides some warmth, it creates ambience and visual appeal.
Putting this television on a stone wall was tricky but workers had to get creative. Wires and conduit were embedded into the grout.
High-sheen custom cabinets were made by Classic Industries in Lebanon. This modern/European design called for a white, clean look. Color was brought in by the homeowner with the furnishings.
Corian countertops are nonporous, smooth and seamless.
The homeowners wanted to take advantage of the amazing views of the property. Large sliding doors and windows were strategically placed with that in mind.
The renovation was completed in 2000. Luxury vinyl plank flooring is found throughout the home. Pictured here, the master bedroom.
The master bathroom is wrapped in stone. It is equipped with double vanities, a tub in the shower and white and black tile. The small windows were built in so you can still get a look at the view.
With dogs and farm animals to attend to, work gets messy. The mudroom was built with everything needed to contain the dirt to one area.
The guest room and guest bathroom.
These small windows were placed specifically to work around the stone already in place on the exterior of the home and to bring in natural light.
The same countertop and cabinets found in the kitchen can be seen in the home's bathrooms.
Stone that was removed to make room for a doorway or other areas within the design was reused. “Any stone we needed to move for an opening, we utilized that in a couple areas of the addition to make it match.”
The exterior of the home saw a major facelift with metal panel siding and a metal roof in a color that creates a great contrast with the light stone.
A patio and firepit offers a spot to relax while keeping an eye on the livestock.