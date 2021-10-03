Bad news vs. good news

Karen Thornton

How confident are you, that you know the difference? (NL)James 4 tells us: Look here, you who say, “today or tomorrow we are going to a certain town and will stay there a year. We will do business there and make a profit.” How do you know what your life will be like tomorrow? Your life is the morning fog – it’s here a little while, then it’s gone. What you ought to say, “if the Lord wants us to, we will live and do this or that.” Otherwise you are boasting about your own pretentious plans.

Bad news. A clear characteristic of having an affair with worldliness is making plans without consulting God. Such action is boasting. Let’s review the past year. The what if’s; If everyone just wears a mask, if everyone just gets the vaccine, if the government and if the media didn’t just share the bad news. What does that do for us, we become anxious, frustrated, fearful and really ready to blame someone. It’s the fault of those who didn’t wear masks, or those who didn’t get the vaccine. Blaming starts and those that are blamed generally don’t have a positive reaction. One more “if”; if my people who are called by my name…humble themselves and pray.

This again leaves God out of the picture, unless some are blaming God. Our hearts are sad for the illness and the deaths. We simply have to weep over the brokenness of our world, take the time to support each other through the darkness. Pray for your family and your country. Psalm 71 shares with us the struggles with the difficulties of life, our strength often drains to its lowest possible level. During these times of weakness we must look to God for strength. Philippians 4:13: Remember you have strength for all things in Christ Who empowers you… He is able to help us overcome even the most devasting problems. The psalmist often describes God as our fortress, our rock of safety, our covering of protection. The psalmist gave God heartfelt praise for what He provides.

Let us learn and give God praise for being our rock and fortress. Let others see Jesus in you. And let you be the one who shares the Good News of His hope, strength, and courage. This is what remains forever: good news, the best news imaginable, for everyone. But the “everyone” needs to know Him as their personal savior. Without Him you have nothing but bad news. He can be your redeemer, your friend and your confidant. Psalm 46 tells us, God is our refuge and strength, always ready to help in times of trouble. So we will not fear... What are you waiting for? Don’t waste another day, ask Him into your life, you will see the Good News you will have to share.

REF: 2Chronicles 7:14; James 4:13-16; Psalm 46 & 71