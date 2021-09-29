Big health rewards with a few changes

Anita Marlay

Lake Regional Health System

Decades of a bad diet combined with not enough exercise will catch up to you eventually. Many middle-aged and older adults now find themselves facing the consequences of choices made earlier in life. Heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes and other chronic diseases are related to your diet and overall lifestyle.

When faced with these health concerns coupled with obesity at middle age, you might be tempted to embark on a severe diet and strenuous exercise program to combat former bad choices and ward of further health issues. But there is good news: According to new research published in Circulation, it seems it may be easier to undo the damage of previous years.

The Sticht Center for Healthy Aging and Alzheimer’s Prevention at Wake Forest School of Medicine conducted a randomized, controlled trial with 160 sedentary, obese adults aged 65 to 79. They were assigned to one of three groups for 20 weeks. The first group ate their usual diet but added exercise. The second group added exercise and decreased their calories by 200 per day. The last group added exercise and decreased calories by 600 per day. They were served premade meals so calorie counts would be accurate and consistent among the groups. Supervised exercise was provided four days a week.

The results found that the combination of exercise and moderate calorie reduction provided the maximum benefit for vascular health. Weight loss of 10% was associated with significant improvements in aortic stiffness, but only in the group that reduced calories by 200 per day while adding exercise.

This study suggests that combining exercise with a modest calorie restriction –– as opposed to a more intensive calorie restriction or none at all –– maximizes the benefit to vascular health while optimizing weight loss and improvements in body composition and body fat distribution in older adults with obesity.

So how do you cut 200 calories a day from your normal diet? Here are some foods that are probably not worth including in your everyday diet and will easily cut 200 calories.

Fried foods. Fried foods can have triple the calories of the same food prepared without frying. Opt for baked, broiled or grilled foods instead. Choose a side salad rather than fries when eating out. If you miss fried foods, you might invest in an air fryer. When you look at labels, a 200-calorie serving of food should have no more than two grams of saturated fat.

Sugary drinks. Consider skipping soda and other drinks that contain sugar, such as sweet tea, fancy coffee drinks, lemonade and bottled drinks. Sugar adds unnecessary calories with little nutritional value. Instead, choose water, unsweetened tea or coffee, or sugar-free drink options. Read the labels too –– just because the bottle might say “pure” or otherwise imply that it is healthy, it may still be loaded with caloric sweeteners.

Packaged foods with hidden sugars. This could be yogurt, granola or protein bars, instant oatmeal, cereals or more. Besides contributing excess calories, too much sugar in our diet can put stress on our pancreas and liver, which can increase blood sugar levels, triglycerides and raise the risk of fatty liver disease and diabetes. Check labels for added sugar. Don’t worry about sugar that occurs naturally, as in fruit or milk.

High sodium instant meals. This might be a frozen dinner or a can of soup. Seventy-five percent of adults over age 60 have high blood pressure, which places additional stress on your arteries. Most of the sodium in our diet comes from these processed foods rather than your saltshaker. Look for foods that have less than 5% of the daily value for sodium. Anything over 20% is too high. Alternatively, you can choose foods that have less than 300 milligrams of sodium per serving.

Ultra-processed snacks. Think ready-to-eat foods, such as chips, cake mixes, bakery sweets or frozen breakfast sandwiches. Many of these foods offer little in the way of fiber or nutrients but are high in calories, fat, sodium, preservatives and nitrates, which can lead to premature aging of the cells. Choose foods with simple ingredients and cook at home from raw ingredients as much as possible.

Alcohol. Alcoholic beverages can add many unnecessary calories, especially if you are drinking cocktails made with sugary mixers. Cutting out just one alcoholic beverage a day will almost meet your goal of a 200 calorie daily reduction. For overall health, it is recommended that women consume no more than one serving of alcohol daily and men, no more than two.

How much exercise? Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise, such as walking or doubles tennis, each week. If you are trying to lose weight, aim for a realistic 10% of your current body weight.

Sheet Pan Tomato Soup

Serves 4

4 pints cherry tomatoes

1 medium onion, chopped

6 cloves garlic, peeled

¼ cup olive oil

¾ tsp salt, divided

½ tsp pepper, divided

1-2 tsp sugar

1 tsp chopped fresh thyme

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spread tomatoes, onion, and garlic in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with oil and one-quarter teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Roast until the tomatoes burst and onion is very soft, 20-25 minutes.

Transfer the mixture to a blender. Add sugar to taste, thyme and the remaining salt and pepper. Blend until very smooth. Use caution when pureeing hot liquids.

Nutrition Information: 202 calories, 15 g fat, 17 g carbs, 3 g protein, 4 g fiber, 453 mg sodium