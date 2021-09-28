Ozark in the Ozarks

Marie Krolikowski

Perhaps it’s nothing more than the name of the series that drew us into the lives of Marty and Wendy Byrde, their two children, and the criminal activity of their lives while living in the Lake of the Ozarks. In spite of what some want to believe, the Netflix series “Ozark” is not based on any actual activities that took place in the Lake area. There are, however, local residents who were able to experience the filming of this popular American crime drama first- hand.

Bill Dubuque is the St. Louis native who created the series and wrote the first two episodes. While attending college in the 1980s, he worked at Alhonna Resort and Marina, a popular destination at the Lake still today. It’s here where Dubuque got his inspiration for his story.

In reality, there has never been any known money laundering business at the Lake of the Ozarks. Nothing more than the location of the show is connected to the Lake area, and with good reason. The Lake, built by Union Electric for the purpose of generating electricity and making money, is real and sets the tone for capitalism. Although Marty and his wife are engaged in illegal activity, it’s their business sense that draws us to their story. To Marty and Wendy, it made perfect sense to pack up their family, leave their Chicago home, and shift their money laundering shenanigans to the Lake area.

Although the show suggests it’s located in the Lake of the Ozarks, only the first few episodes were filed at the Lake. The first episode was released in July of 2017.

It was during the summer of 2016 that actor Jason Bateman and a film crew were spotted in the Lake are, mainly on the Bagnell Dam Strip, filming the pilot episode. Throughout other episodes you can still see some Lake of the Ozarks scenes — arieal views and footage from the area — but what is mostly portrayed as the Lake of the Ozarks is actually Lake Lanier and Lake Allatoona in the Atlanta area. Because of tax incentives, filming moved from the Lake to in studio and in Georgia.

The series stars Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy Byrde. Although Bateman is most known for his acting roles, he decided to impress with his behind-the camera-skills in directing and serving as executive producer for most of the Ozark episodes.

Camdenton resident Bill Moulder had the rare opportunity to work first-hand with the cast and crew during the filming of the first episode. Bill, who worked for the sheriffs department for 32 years, was initially contacted as the perfect person to escort the crew around the area. This role eventually led to additional responsibilities with the cast and crew.

“I was contacted by Tim from the Lake Visitors Bureau,” Bill explained. “He was working with the producers, including Jason Bateman. He knew I’ve been a lifelong resident here and know the Lake area like the back of my hand. I took the producers and Jason around to see various locations where they may want to shoot, and it escalated from there.”

Bill became a great source for the cast and crew, answering questions and giving advice on everything from scene locations to costumes and props. He ran escort on moving scenes to make sure there was no traffic interference. Although filming here at the Lake only took a couple of weeks, Bill stayed on staff for two additional years working with writers. A lot of the footage, Bill explained, never makes it to the final cut. Two scenes that did make the cut, however, include Marty throwing a sandwich off the bluff right off Horseshoe Bend Parkway and another scene filmed in Camdenton.

“It was kept on a very professional basis,” Bill said. “I found everybody extremely easy to work with. Laura Linney was fun to talk to. She liked the Lake area so much and wanted to know everything about it. I spent hours with Jason and the other producers. They are extremely nice and talented.”

When asked if he felt there was any negative impact on using the Lake of the Ozarks as the location for the series, Bill said he believes it actually put the Lake on the map.

“I think people should just watch the show and realize this was a boost to the Lake,” he said. “This is mild compared to Hollywood stories about New York or Los Angeles. There was no intention of the writers to make the Lake appear negative. It’s a story about the Byrd family.”

Bill went on to say, “I believe people see the Lake for what it is and know the difference between Hollywood and the truth. This is just a story. It was such a blast to be involved with this.”

Tiffhany Huffman and her husband Dave opened Ozark Distillery and Brewing in Osage Beach in 2012. In July of 2016, they received an email from a company out of Canada but ignored it, because they get a lot of requests for free products. The company reached out to them again requesting empty bottles, and it was then they realized this was legitimate.

Tiffhany explained they were looking for props that were native to the Lake area to use in scenes. Empty bottles were acceptable as they would fill them with colored water.

“We sent them two bottles of everything we make, along with hats and shirts,” Tiffhany said. “They wanted to display some of our products in the strip club in the show, and asked if we were alright with that. You can see our poster on the wall in one of the scenes and there’s a bottle of our Vanilla Bean in the corner in Ruth’s trailer in another scene.”

Tiffhany and Dave made some Facebook posts about their contribution and got a huge response. Tiffhany explained that people who are huge fans of the show come to their business specifically because their products were in the show.

“It’s so cool to see things we made in the scenes,” Tiffhany said. “We’re hoping in the next shows to see one of our T-shirts walk by.”

Some local extra cast members were hired including RuthAnn Matthews, a Sunrise Beach resident. RuthAnn saw an advertisement looking for extras and decided to reach out. She was hired and was told where and when to show up.

“I was in the background in scenes filmed in the arcade and on the Strip,” she said. “In the arcade there was a starting and ending point of where I needed to be. In the other scene I just walked around and was told not to look at the cameras or actors,”

Although her scenes didn’t make it to the final cut, RuthAnn said it was a fun day and experience.

“The crew was very good,” she added. “I didn’t get the opportunity to interact with the actors much but we did eat lunch in the same room. It was fun to watch them and see what happens behind the scenes.”

Adam Boyer, who has been writing and acting for over 28 years, played Bobby Dean in Season 1-4. Adams character was the owner of “Lickety Splitz,” the local gentleman’s club. He owned the club “before Marty stole it from him,” he says.

“I auditioned for the part and then was called back,” Adam said. “Jason decided he wanted to use me. I play a lot of rednecks, and it was unusual to play a smart redneck. I wouldn’t say my character was smart, just smarter than I’m used to.”

Adam lives in Georgia where his scenes were filmed. Much of his work was in a studio setting.

“The dialogue is so well written in this show,” he said. “My only disappointment was that my favorite line ever was omitted. They did use a line I improvised however.” Neither of those lines are appropriate for this publication.

Adam filmed with the cast and crew for a few months, mostly in a studio setting but a couple day on location. Five years later, there are still memories that stand out in his mind.

"It was one of my most memorable acting roles in that it was so much fun," he explained. "My role had much more dialogue than I'm used to. Julia (Garner, who plays Ruth) is a terrific actress. Laura Linney came over and ate lunch with me on the very first day — after the table read. It was sweet. Everyone on that set deserves all the accolades they're getting."

The Netflix series boasts 32 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including two for Outstanding Drama Series. Jason Bateman won for Outstand Directing for a Drama Series in 2019. Cast member Julie Garner, who plays Ruth, won twice for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019 and 2020. Jason Bateman received two further Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Actor in a Television Series Drama.

Rumor has it that filming of the final episodes is complete, and that the show is currently in post-production. Season 4 will be divided into two separate 7-episode runs. Ozark fans are hoping for a fall release date.

FAN STOPS AROUND THE LAKE AREA

• Alhonna Resort. This is where it all began, were writer Bill Dubuque got his inspiration. Have a meal at Bobber’s Restaurant, gas up at the marina or stay in one of the cozy cottages and lakefront units.

• Marty Byrd's. This restaurant on the Strip in Lake Ozark opened up after the show debuted. “Killer” cocktails are served up to patrons with names that pay homage to the show. Before leaving, buy an official Marty Byrde's T-shirt as a souvenir.

• Lovers Leap. This Lake landmark is where Marty and his family stands to get a good view of the Lake in the trailer and at the end of episode 1. It is located off of Pier 31 Road but is on private property.

• Tucker’s Shuckers. Jason Bateman signed the wall while visiting this Lake Ozark business.

• Dogpatch Arcade on the Strip has a few quick cameos in episode 2.