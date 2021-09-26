Does God listen when we say his name?

When do you say, “oh God”? in sickness, death, fear, or it is just a word you say when you are not actually talking to God or about God. Did you know that is taking the name of the Lord in vain? (Exodus 20:7) In the Old Testament, God had revealed Himself to the people. He had revealed His name to them, in Hebrew, “YHWH”, meaning “Yud Heh (hay) Vav Heh” as used in the Hebrew Bible. They weren’t allowed to use the name of God. They were commanded any time they referenced God, they were commanded to do so with respect and reverence. It seems a trivial matter to use “OMG” because perhaps you didn’t realize it is just a shorter method of taking the name of the Lord in vain.

This God, referred to in the OMG phrase, who came down in thunder, lightning, fire, in a thick cloud of smoke and trumpet blasts, the ONE who the Israelites feared, sending 10 plagues on Egypt, who parted the Red Sea, who sent His Son to die for us and inspired the Bible, had a minor request, Commandment 3, “you shall not take the name of the Lord “your” God in vain. In Exodus 20:7, “You shall not take the name of the Lord your God in vain, for the Lord will not hold him guiltless who takes his name in vain. As I have asked many times, do you believe the Word of God from the beginning to the end? The word vain, is to empty the significance of His name.

We can’t be the “OMG” police or correct other’s speech. Let me ask you a question, would you use it in the presence of your Priest, Preacher, Minister or at church? As a believer, Jesus tells us, we are to be the light in the darkness and our speech should be different.

When you pray, do you say, “Our Father who art in heaven, hallowed be your name? or Jesus tells us, “If you ask me anything in my name, I will do it”. So, when “OMG” comes out of our mouth, is His name being hallowed, is He listening? David said it best, Psalm 145: “I will extol you, my God and King, and bless your name forever and ever. Every day I will bless you and praise your name forever and ever”.

Unless you are praising the Lord or praying to the Father, think about your words. Matthew 7 says, not everyone who calls out to me will enter the Kingdom of Heaven. Think on it!

Ref: Psalm 111:709; Psalm 99:1-3; Matthew 6:9 & 12:36-37; Luke 1; 1:46-47; Ephesians 4:29-30 & 10:12; Proverbs 18:21; Galatians 6:7-8