Fishing report: Where the fish are at Lake of the Ozarks

John Neporandy, Jr.

The lake level was 659.2, generation of 8,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) down to 1,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 659.0 by the weekend.  Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 79 degrees. Truman Lake was at 706.0 level.  

To Note: The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is from the 22- to 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is from the 38-mile mark to the Route 65 Bridge.

Tournament Results

Brett and Beau Govreau won the Anglers in Action tournament last Sunday with five bass weighing 19.84 pounds

Bagnell Dam spillway/Osage River 

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass:  Fair on Ned rigs and shaky head worms along rocky banks.  Walleye:  Slow on Ned rigs along rocky banks. 

Lower Osage

Water clarity:  Clear.  Black bass:  Fair on topwater lures, Ned rigs and crankbaits around shad schools and main lake docks or on finesse worms in brush piles 15 to 20 feet deep.  Crappie:  Fair trolling crankbaits in open water of coves and main lake. 

Gravois

Water clarity:  Clear. Black bass:  Good on topwater lures, jigs and crankbaits around docks or on square bill crankbaits around logs and open water in backs of creeks. Crappie:  Fair shooting jigs under docks or trolling crankbaits in open water. White bass:  Fair on spoons and plastic grubs around shad schools. 

Mid-Lake

Water clarity:  Stained. Black bass: Good flipping jigs under shallow docks.  Crappie:  Good on jigs in brush piles 15 to 25 feet deep.   

Grand Glaize

Water clarity:  Stained. Black bass:  Fair on plastic worms and jigs 20 feet deep along main lake structure.  Crappie:  Good on jigs 6 to 15 feet deep in brush piles. Catfish:  Fair either drifting cut shad or jug lines baited with cut shad. 

Niangua

Water clarity:  Stained.   Black bass:  Slow on shaky head soft plastics and jigs along main lake and secondary points.   Crappie:  Fair on jigs and minnows 6 to 12 feet deep around brush piles. 

Upper Osage

Water clarity:  Murky.  Black bass: Good on spinnerbaits, topwater lures and shaky head worms along main lake docks or backs of coves.  Crappie:  Good on minnows 12 to 15 feet deep around docks. Catfish:  Good on limblines and jug lines baited with goldfish.   

Truman Dam Spillway

Water clarity:  Stained.  Crappie: Fair on minnows in the dead-water channel. Catfish:  Slow on worms, shrimp and fresh shad. 

Sources

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com;  Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com;  Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Casey Scanlon (913-449-3176) and Cody’s Bait & Tackle (660-723-5115). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com. 