Route 66 -- Day Trippin’ up I-44

Vicki Wood

The fame of the “Mother Road” as written by John Steinbeck stretches across rural America and through large cities. Some vestiges of Route 66 can still be seen in populated areas such as the

Munger Moss Motel in Lebanon, which relocated to Lebanon in 1946 with the highway’s modification. Taking advantage of the move, it was turned into a Motel and was acquired in 1971 by Bob and Ramona Lehman, known for their passion for Route 66.

But one finds some of the most unique curiosities of Route 66 just off the highway and Interstate 44 stretches. The beginning of Route 66 has its roots in Springfield, Missouri east of downtown in Park Central Square.

Springfield’s emergence as the Birthplace of Route 66 began in the 1920s when the federal government first mandated the construction of a national highway system. A placard on the east side of Park Central Square commemorates Springfield’s subsequent 1992 designation as the official birthplace of Route 66. *Springfieldmissouri.org

The gigantic chrome numbers “66” adjacent to the Birthplace of Route 66 Roadside Park signals the beginning of the era of road travel, when folks couldn’t wait to pile the family in the car and head out with no real plans, except to get on the pavement and drive their lumbering new piece of Detroit steel down an open road. Cars were beasts in that era, they had been designed to withstand some pretty awful accidents that occured before seat belts became mandatory.

Surrounding the Route 66 park are a few attractions highlighting the historic road:

The Route 66

Car Museum

1634 West College Ave.

Route 66 Car Museum is a privately owned car collection that is located along the famed and historic Route 66. Guy Mace started collecting in 1990 when he bought his first Jaguar. The collection has since grown to nearly 70 automobiles that "strikes a fancy".

Ranging from early brass era cars to vehicles used in cinema such as the Gotham Roadster, this collection is sure to have a vehicle for every museum goer's taste.

The museum houses seven Jaguars, two Rolls Royces, a 1963 Morgan owned by Desert Storm's General Norman Schwarzkopf, and the famous truck from the movie 'Grapes of Wrath' that starred Henry Fonda.

The History Museum

on the Square

featuring Route 66

154 Park Central Square

The museum includes the Birthplace of Route 66 display and information and nn interactive touchscreen with a map of Springfield that allows visitors to touch a location on the screen and see a vintage photo of the location juxtaposed next to a photo as it appears today, and a 66-foot long timeline and map of the iconic Mother Road.

The first stop on the day trip out of Springfield is Rolla.

Rolla has its share of Route 66 attractions: Totem Pole Antiques and Mule Tobacco Barn with the classic Hillbilly Sign. Two motels: Sunset Inn, old Norman Dee Motel and Old Coach House Inn plus the historic Edwin Long Hotel.

Next up the road on I-44, the modern leg of Route 66 running from Rolla to St. Louis, is the Uranus Fudge Factory, which is more than a candy store. Uranus is a complex with shops, curiosities, and outside entertainment. The owners of Uranus have built a tongue-in-cheek empire of racy jokes related to, well, the behind. Leaving that part of the theme of the roadside attraction to the reader's imagination and exploration on your own day trip, the curiosity museum is a safe place to describe.

An outdoor pavilion for enjoying ice cream and snacks has a mechanical band on the stage entertaining families on this Friday afternoon. The fudge factory is an extra large gift shop, with plenty of chuckles of Uranus swag such as shirts, hats, and mugs. But the fudge is so creamy and smooth, it’s no joke. A dizzying array of candys neatly binned in rows beckons shoppers, especially those that enjoy vintage candy and soda.

In the parking lot, one will find replica metal roadside curiosities like the hippy bus, a cold war rocket ship, and a real oil company tin man from the 1940s. A “Mayberry” black and white roadster police car sits on display, plus giant windmills and signs from the Route 66 heyday.

It’s only a small segment of Route 66, but it’s a targeted destination for those who are fans of the mother road to visit.