Expiration dates and food waste

Anita Marlay

Lake Regional Health System

Cleaning out your refrigerator regularly is a good idea. When cleaning, most people look at expiration dates and toss anything that has expired. Unfortunately, you may be throwing out perfectly good food. More than a third of the food produced in America ends up in the landfill or is otherwise wasted. The average family throws out several hundreds of dollar’ worth of edible food every year. Our landfills are piled high with wasted food; in fact, food accounts for 21% of the input to our landfills.

Why is so much food wasted? Part of the problem lies with the expiration labels placed on foods. Despite common belief, these dates do not relate to food safety at all. Dates on labels began appearing on food soon after World War II, as people started shopping more at supermarkets and less at small stores or farms. The original intent was as a tool to benefit the grocer so they could tell when to rotate stock. Since shoppers wanted to buy the freshest food, they soon learned how to decipher the codes. Producers responded to consumer demand and began including clearly readable dates on packages.

The federal government has attempted through the years to enact legislation that would standardize labels across the country, but for the most part, they have failed. Except for infant formula (for which there are strict federal guidelines), state and local legislatures set labeling requirements. While requirements usually rely on voluntary industry standards, the requirements can vary widely from state to state.

Label language is inconsistent and confusing at best. Some producers use a “best by” label, others may use a “sell by” label and some opt for a “best if used by” label. Labels are not consistent from brand to brand and are not linked to any scientific-backed safety standards. Labels benefit manufacturers more than consumers in that labels help protect their brands. The date labels help ensure that the consumer will eat the food when the manufacturer deems it will taste its absolute best.

Many states ban donating or selling of foods that are past the expiration date. This prevents perfectly good food from being used to help those living with food insecurity. Distributers fear legal threats if someone eats past-dated food and becomes ill (which rarely happens). Additionally, many grocery stores will only sell produce that looks good — no misshapen fruits or vegetables, and everything the same size. The “ugly” produce is discarded even though it is perfectly fine to eat.

Perhaps we need to relearn how to rely on our senses to determine when food is no longer edible rather than the random dates on packaging. You can tell the freshness of an egg by placing it in water. If it sinks, it is fresh. Pasteurized milk may be fine to use after the date-just give it a smell or taste.

Here are some general rules for safe food consumption of packaged foods:

• Hard cheese, such as Swiss or cheddar, will keep refrigerated for two to three months. Should it mold, it is safe to cut off the moldy parts and eat the rest.

• Eggs are good for three to five weeks in the fridge.

• Yogurt and milk are generally good for five to 10 days past the date. Use your nose to check.

• Bacon, hot dogs and packaged lunch meats can be kept unopened in the fridge for two weeks, but they should be eaten within a week after opening.

• Canned fruits and vegetables can be stored for years, as long the can is not leaking, rusting, bulging or badly dented. The exception is highly acidic foods like tomatoes and pineapple, which should only be kept 12-18 months past the date.

• Chips, crackers and cereals can safely be eaten past the expiration date, but they may not be as fresh.

• Dry pasta is still good one to two years past the expiration date.

• Vegetables that are starting to wilt are still safe to use. You can rehydrate them in water or just cook them.

• Dried herbs and spices will keep indefinitely, but they do lose potency over time.

• Unopened peanut butter is good for a year past the date.

Try not to buy more than you can eat before it goes bad. Rotate food in your pantry and refrigerator to help cut down on the food you waste. Trust your senses when you go to clean out your fridge.

Brown Sugar Glazed Apple Cake

Serves 10

1 cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup white whole wheat flour

2 tsp apple pie spice

1 tsp baking powder

¾ tsp salt, divided

½ tsp baking soda

2 large eggs

¾ cup sugar

½ cup whole-milk plain yogurt

1 tsp vanilla

2/3 cup canola oil

2 small crisp apples

2 Tbsp light brown sugar

1 ½ Tbsp unsalted butter

1 ½ tsp heavy cream

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9 x 5 loaf pan with nonstick spray.

Whisk flours with spices, baking powder, baking soda and one-half teaspoon salt. Beat eggs and sugar in another bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add yogurt and vanilla, beating until combined. Add dry ingredients and beat until just combined, scraping down sides as needed.

Grate one apple onto a paper towel and blot to remove excess moisture. Fold into batter then scrape batter into prepared pan. Halve and thinly slice the remaining apple, and arrange on top of batter.

Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 1 hour to 1 hour and 10 minutes. Let cool in pan for 15 minutes then turn out on a wire rack to cool completely.

Just before serving, heat brown sugar and butter in a small saucepan, until sugar melts. Add cream and a pinch of salt, and bring to a simmer. Remove from heat, and let cool until thickened, stirring occasionally. Drizzle over cake.

Nutrition Information: 338 calories, 19 g fat, 40 g carbs, 4 g protein, 2 g fiber, 329 mg sodium